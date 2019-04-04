Giraffes on Horseback Salad by Josh Frank | Adaptations | Showcase

A fascinating, weird and wacky script written by Salvador Dali in 1937 was too outlandish to film. But it will see the light of the day now in another form. From dwarfs to giraffes on fire, the story turned down by filmmakers MGM has come back to life in another incarnation. Josh Frank, Author of Giraffes on Horseback Salad 0:58 #SalvadorDali #Josh Frank #Showcase