How Houthis Have Thrived in Yemen’s War

With no end in sight, fighting in Yemen has entered a fifth year. The war began when the Houthi militia moved on the capital Sanaa at the end of 2014. Within months, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia began a bombing campaign. So how did something that began as a theological movement turn into a force that now rules much of Yemen? Randolph Nogel reports.