Is it Safe for Refugees to Return to Syria?

In eight years of war, millions of Syrians have fled to neighbouring countries. Most of those states are now pressing or helping those people to go back home. But is it really safe for them to return? Guests: Jasmine el Gamal - Former Middle East adviser to US Defense Department Fadel Abdul Ghany - Chairman and Founder of Syrian Network for Human Rights Ammar Waqqaf - Founder and Director of Gnosos think tank #Syria #Refugees #SyriaWar #Jordan