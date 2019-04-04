WORLD
Are Houthis Winning the War in Yemen?
After more than four years of war, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have gone from strength to strength, despite years of air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis are said to rely on help from Iran, but the coalition opposing them has more wealth and far more firepower. So how have the Houthis managed to hold on to such large swathes of territory? Guests: Hussain al Bukhaiti - Pro-Houthi Yemeni journalist Elisabeth Kendall - Senior research fellow in Oriental Studies at Oxford University Fatima Abo al Asrar - Senior analyst at the Arabia Foundation #SaudiCoalition #Yemen #Houthis #SaudiArabia
April 4, 2019
