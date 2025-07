Refugees Leaving Jordan | SPECIAL SERIES

Jordan is home to an estimated 1.3 million refugees. Despite reopening the border with Syria late last year, only a few thousand have returned. We went to the Jaber crossing in northern Jordan to ask those making the journey why they feel it's the right time to return. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #JordanRefugees #SyrianRefugees #SyriaWar