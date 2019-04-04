April 4, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia's new social media law penalises violent content
Australia will fine social media and web hosting companies up to 10 percent of their annual global turnover and imprison executives for up to three years if violent content is not removed "expeditiously" under a new law. The bill was passed in response to the terror attack in New Zealand that was livestreamed on Facebook. #NewZealand #Facebook #Google #YouTube
Australia's new social media law penalises violent content
Explore