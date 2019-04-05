WORLD
1 MIN READ
Should NASA Move Over for Private Space Corporations?
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told NASA he wants a man on the moon by 2024. But why? Our panel debates whether this is a new space race between the US and Chinese governments, or between NASA and private companies such as SpaceX. Guests: Laird Whitehill Retired astrophysicist Laura Seward Forczyk Founder of Astralytical Bruce Pittman Chief Systems Engineer at NASA’s Space Portal Office #NASA #SpaceX #MikePence
Should NASA Move Over for Private Space Corporations?
April 5, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us