Turkey has Europe's youngest population. And this bodes well in the world of art here. The scene is driven by young energy, with a good number of up and coming artists. Albeit many of them undiscovered. For those, one art fair happening in Istanbul is the perfect place to showcase their work; engage with the art world. Perhaps grab the chance to come into the limelight. Showcase's Nursena Tuter went to see what is in store at Mamut Art Fair. Gabriel Vorbon, Artist 02:49 #MamutArt #Artists #Showcase
April 5, 2019
