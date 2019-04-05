Ethiopia asks Boeing to review 737 MAX 8 system | Money Talks

Ethiopian investigators have released the first official preliminary report for the plane crash involving its flagship carrier last month. The report thwarts suggestions that the pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines flight did not know enough about the 737 MAX 8 plane to prevent the disaster. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we spoke to aviation expert Heinrich Grossbongardt in Hamburg. #PlaneCrash #Investigation #Boeing