April 5, 2019
Is Australia Persecuting Journalists Over George Pell Case?
Dozens of prominent Australian journalists are facing jail sentences for reporting on former Cardinal George Pell’s trial during a gag order. Media and communications lawyer, Jason Bosland, doesn’t have any sympathy for the reporters. Guests: Jason Bosland Associate Professor of Media at Melbourne Law School Kate Doak Investigative Journalist #CardinalPell #Australia
