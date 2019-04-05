April 5, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s joint military operations with Iran against the PKK
Turkey's interior minister recently announced that his country had launched a joint military operation with Iran, against the PKK terror group along Turkey's eastern border. Guests: Foad Izadi Assistant Professor at University of Tehran, Serhan Afacan Political analyst at Centre of Iranian Studies in Ankara #Turkey #Iran #InternationalRelations
Turkey’s joint military operations with Iran against the PKK
Explore