BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30 | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May has aksed the European Union for another delay to Brexit, this time till June 30. The UK is currently due to leave the EU on April 12 but British MPs haven't been able to agree on a withdrawal deal. London's financial sector has been rocked by the prospect of Brexit and the ongoing uncertainty. The city's Lord Mayor, Peter Estlin, is tasked with promoting London's financial and professional services and spoke to us from London ahead of an official visit to Istanbul next week. #Brexit #Negotiate #EU
Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30 | Money Talks
April 5, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us