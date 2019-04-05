Mosul Ferry Accident: Turkey sends a diving team to recover bodies

Last month, a ferry in the Iraqi city of Mosul sank in the Tigris River. It was crowded with 250 passengers, five times its capacity. More than 100 people were killed, but many of the bodies still haven't been found. To help, the Turkish government has sent a team of divers. Can Hasasu has this update from the banks of the Tigris. #FerryAccident #Mosul #MosulFerry