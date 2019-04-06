April 6, 2019
Suicide In The Us: White middle class men are most vulnerable
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among white males in the United States. The National Institute of Health estimates that they're responsible for twice as many deaths as homicides in the country. But those most succeptible to suicide aren't always the ones people suspect. Sally Ayhan has more from Michigan. #suicide #suicideInUS #WhiteMiddleClass
