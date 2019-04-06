Istanbul Airport: Ataturk to close, new airport opens on Saturday

Here in Istanbul, traffic has resumed after major roads were closed for 26 hours as one huge airport closes and another becomes fully operational. Ataturk Airport is now out of service, and all its equipment is being moved to a new facility across the city. It's the biggest logistical operation in commercial aviation history. Oubai Shahbandar reports from Istanbul's new airport. #IstanbulAirport #NewAirport #Ataturk