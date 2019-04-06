Afghan govt to form peace and reconciliation council says Dr Abdullah Abdullah | One on One Express

TRT World’s Ghida Fakhry speaks to Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of the Afghan government on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Amman, Jordan. Read more here: https://www.trtworld.com/asia/exclusive-afghan-govt-to-form-peace-and-reconciliation-council-25606 #Afghanistan #Afghan #AbdullahAbdullah