Belgium Immigrants: Hundreds rely on charities for food and shelter

Since 2015, more than a million refugees, have entered Europe. Many have used Belgium as a transit point before going on to the UK or Germany. But hundreds still remain in the country. As undocumented immigrants, they rely on charities for food and shelter. Shamim Chowdhury met some of them in Brussels. #Belgium #BelgiumImmigrants #refugees