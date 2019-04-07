April 7, 2019
Cuba Shortages: Paper shortages force newspaper cuts in Cuba
A newsprint shortage in Cuba has forced the government to reduce pages in at least six state-run newspapers. Similar measures took place under former president Fidel Castro, after the fall of the Soviet Union, a Cuban ally, in the 1990s. Today, turmoil in neighbouring Venezuela has led to worsening shortages in Cuba. #Cuba #shortages #PaperShortages
