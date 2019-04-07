Libya on the Brink: Militia, govt forces fight to control airport

Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj has accused the leader of a rival milita, General Khalifa Haftar, of betraying him. Haftar ordered his forces to begin an offensive to take the capital Tripoli on Thursday, the developments signal a serious escalation of the conflict in Libya that has dragged on since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. #Libya #LibyaAirport #LibyaWar