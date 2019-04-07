April 7, 2019
Turkey-Russia Relations: Erdogan, Putin to meet in Moscow on Monday
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to Moscow on Monday to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Among other issues, the two will talk about the S-400 missile defence system that has strained relations between Turkey and the US. Hasan Abdullah takes a quick look at what is expected. #Turkey #Russia #Erdogan
