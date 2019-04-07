Rwanda Genocide-25 Years On: Memorial ceremony marks 25 years since killings

Rwanda has begun 100 days of national mourning- marking 25 years since the world watched in horror as violence in escalated into a genocide. Tens of thousands of people attended a memorial ceremony in the capital Kigali - beginning a week of events to honour victims. Mhairi Beveridge reports. #Rwanda #genocide #RwandaGenocide