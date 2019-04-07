April 7, 2019
Israel Elections: Netanyahu vows to 'annex more settlements'
Israel has approved the construction of nearly 800 new housing units in an illegal settlement west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. The decision comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will annex settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins another term. Assed Baig reports. #IsraelElections #Israel #IsraelElections2019
