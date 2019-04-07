Libya On The Brink: UN urges truce to evacuate wounded

Fighting in Libya has intensified with 21 people killed near the capital, Tripoli. That's according to the Libyan government, which is trying to stave off a multi-pronged attack from rebel forces under General Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army. Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj says Haftar's been trying to launch a coup. #Libya #LibyaOnTheBrink #LibyaWar