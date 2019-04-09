Nissan removes Carlos Ghosn from board | Money Talks

It's the end of the road for Carlos Ghosn and the Japanese carmaker he led for 20 years. Nissan shareholders voted on Monday to oust him as director, formally cutting his last remaining ties with the company. It happened just days after he was arrested for a fourth time. As Ghosn faces more charges of misconduct, Nissan wants to chart a new path. Laila Humairah has more. TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas gave us his insight from Paris. #Nissan #Ghosn #MoneyTalks