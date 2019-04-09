April 9, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli Elections: Netanyahu faces tough election, counts on Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing possibly the toughest election of his career. Even so, he is counting on the US as an ally, and on President Donald Trump, as one of his biggest supporters. Netanyahu says he will annex the West Bank if he is re-elected. TRT World's Courtney Kealy reports from Washington. #IsraelElection #IsraelElections #Netanyahu
Israeli Elections: Netanyahu faces tough election, counts on Trump
Explore