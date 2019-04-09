Kurt Cobain Legacy | Artists | Showcase

Some bands play a music genre, others define it. That's the case with Nirvana, the pioneering grunge band that skyrocketed to fame in the 1990s. It's hard to believe, but it's been 25 years since the group's iconic frontman Kurt Cobain passed away tragically at the age of 27. Here's what we gathered for you to commemorate his life and legacy. Charles R. Cross, Author of Heavier Than Heaven 02:35 #KurtCobain #Legacy #Showcase