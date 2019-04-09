April 9, 2019
WORLD
Behind Rwanda’s Continued Tensions with the DRC, Uganda and Burundi | Rwanda Genocide Special
President Paul Kagame is upset at his fellow Africans for allegedly backing rebel groups in and around his country. So, while Rwanda is still reeling from atrocities a quarter of a century ago, can it also heal several disputes with its neighbours? #RwandaGenocide #Tutsis #Kwibuka25
