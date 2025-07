How did the Genocide Against the Tutsi Begin in Rwanda? | Rwanda Genocide Special

For 100 days in 1994, Tutsis were hunted in their homes and cars, schools and streets, with machetes and blunt instruments. Their killers were not foreign armies, but state-sanctioned militias made up of their own citizens -- and in many cases, their neighbours. #RwandaGenocide #Tutsis #Kwibuka25