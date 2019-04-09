Welcome to The Newsmakers

The Newsmakers is TRT World’s flagship current affairs programme, featuring in-depth reports and interviews with the drivers of the biggest stories of the week. Hosted by award-winning journalist Imran Garda, we go to the heart of every issue, offering unfiltered debates, context and commentary that disrupt conventional perspectives on international affairs. We generate discussion, drive the news agenda and demand accountability from people in power. The Newsmakers is an honest and relevant take on the events that impact people around the world and challenges the status quo. #TheNewsmakers