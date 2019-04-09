Sudan Protests: Army, pro-govt militia fight it out in Khartoum

Two soldiers have been killed by gunmen in Sudanese capital Khartoum, after clashes erupted on Tuesday between the army and a pro-government militia. Thousands of people are staging a sit-in outside the defence ministry demanding President Omar al Bashir's resignation. And as Philip Owira reports, the protesters want the army to back them. #Khartoum, #Sudan, #OmaralBashir