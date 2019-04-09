BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Investors flock to Saudi Aramco's debt market debut
Saudi Aramco's debut international bond sale has smashed records for an emerging market debt deal, with the state oil company receiving bids for more than 10 times the 10-billion-dollars it was expecting to raise. It's being seen not only as a vote of confidence in the firm, but also in the Saudi royal family, which has suffered an international backlash over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October. We unpacked the blockbuster bond sale with Ellen Wald in Jacksonville, Florida. She's the author of the book, Saudi Inc. and president of energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting. #Oil #Bonds #Khashoggi
Investors flock to Saudi Aramco's debt market debut
April 9, 2019
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us