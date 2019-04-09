Brexit Battle: May visits France, Germany for delay request

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emanuel Macron on Tuesday in a bid to win another extension to the Brexit process. On Wednesday the EU is holding an emergency summit to consider her request for an extension till June 30th. It is not clear leaders will give Mrs May what she wants, and if she does get an extension it could come with significant conditions. #Brexit #France #Germany