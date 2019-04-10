WORLD
1 MIN READ
Incredible Public Art in Doha | Exhibitions | Showcase
Reaching for the stars. It's an ambitious plan, but one that Qatar wants to achieve. The goal is to become a world-class arts and culture destination. The National Museum of Qatar recently opened its doors a short distance from The Museum of Islamic Art. And with the capital, Doha, now also home to several public art installations, this gulf state is well on its way to becoming an art hub for locals and tourists alike. Showcase's Aadel Haleem explains. #Doha #PublicArt #Showcase
Incredible Public Art in Doha | Exhibitions | Showcase
April 10, 2019
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us