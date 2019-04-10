WORLD
Will boycotting the Sultan of Brunei’s hotels stop the Kingdom from stoning for gay sex?
In Brunei, homosexual sex and adultery are offences now punishable with death by stoning. This extreme interpretation of Islamic law came into effect last week, sparking protests and condemnation from Western nations and celebrities who are urging a boycott of the Sultan's businesses. The UN has appealed to the kingdom to stop what it calls cruel and inhuman punishment. But the lack of response from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries has sent fear across LGBT communities in the region that a crackdown could spread. Guests: Mona Rishmawi Head of UN OHCHR’s Rule of Law, Equality and Non-Discrimination division Nawab Osman Coordinator of the Malaysia Programme at RSIS #Brunei #LGBT #ShariaLaw #Stoning
April 10, 2019
