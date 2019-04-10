Will US impose sanctions on Turkey over its refusal to cancel Russian S-400 deal?

It’s a battle between F-35 jets and S-400 missiles. The US has suspended the delivery of parts that Turkey needs for its fighter jets until Ankara abandons its acquisition of a Russian missile defense system. But Turkey says it’s a ‘done deal’ so will the US impose sanctions on Turkey? And is Turkey caught between a US-Russia showdown? Guests: Mark Kimmitt Retired US Army brigadier general Alexander Nekrassov Former Kremlin adviser Murat Aslan Former Turkish Armed Forces intelligence chief #F35vsS400 #RussianMilitary #USMilitary #Turkey