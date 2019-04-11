WORLD
‘DEEPFAKE’ THREAT: Will new technology lead to a post-truth world?
In a world where the lines between reality and fiction are becoming increasingly harder to see, there’s been an outpouring of worry about fake videos. The worry is it will become impossible to tell if a video of your President speaking is real. But, how good are these fakes – and are they really such a big threat? Ali Breland joined us from Washington DC. He’s a technology and disinformation journalist at the magazine Mother Jones. And at the Roundtable: A.I. pioneer Inma Martinez who is advising on government regulation in the UK. Leon Emirali who is a communications specialist who’s worked with governments and big businesses. And Media & technology researcher Jay Owens, of audience intelligence platform Pulsar. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #deepfake #deepfakes #artificialintelligence #machinelearning #disinformation #fakenews #deepvideoportraits #ai #technology #techregulations #techforgood #techzone
April 11, 2019
