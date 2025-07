Turkey kicks off economic reform plan

Turkey's state-owned banks are getting a $5 billion boost from the government. The funds are part of an economic reform plan that Finance Minister Berat Albayrak hopes will drive economic growth and employment. Mobin Nasir has more. Dogan Yilmaz joined Money Talks in studio. He is director for business development at Vintage Bullion DMCC. #Lira #Economy #Albayrak