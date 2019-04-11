Peter Sanders, Heritage Istanbul 2019 & X-Men: Dark Phoenix Rising | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Peter Sanders: The Picture Man 01:24 Art Mirroring Art at The Prado Museum 08:44 X-Men: Dark Phoenix Rising 12:56 Fourth Edition of Heritage Istanbul 15:38 Mehmet Ozdogan, Professor Emeritus 16:29 Hypnotic Works of Bogi Fabian 23:23 #PeterSanders #HeritageIstanbul #Showcase