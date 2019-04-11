Sudan Military Takeover: Sudan's Bashir ousted and detained by military

Sudan's military says it's seized power and arrested President Omar al Bashir. Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf says he's taken charge of the country. The coup was announced after nearly four months of protests against Bashir's rule. The president's resignation is what many people were hoping for. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, a military government isn't the alternative they want. #SudanCoup #coup #Sudan