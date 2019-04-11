Assange Arrest: WikiLeaks founder charged in US, UK

Julian Assange took refuge in the embassy to avoid facing charges in Sweden for sexual offences. Those were eventually dropped, but Assange still faces possible charges in Britain for breaching his bail conditions. He's also said he's worried about being extradited to the US for leaking sensitive government documents. Simon McGregor-Wood looks back at Assange's years on the run.