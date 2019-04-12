WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jeff Koons in Doha | In Conversation | Showcase
Some call him the king of kitsch, while others hail him as the prince of pop art. Jeff Koons' pieces sell for millions of dollars, including a work titled 'Rabbit' which is expected to fetch up to fifty million dollars when it goes up for auction at Christie's New York in May. But popularity aside, Koons has also had his fair share of legal woes; from allegations of not delivering commissioned work, to charges of copyright infringement. Showcase's Aadel Haleem sat down with Koons in Qatar to discuss everything from making art accessible to making art in Doha. #JeffKoons #Artist #Showcase
Jeff Koons in Doha | In Conversation | Showcase
April 12, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us