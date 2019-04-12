Jeff Koons in Doha | In Conversation | Showcase

Some call him the king of kitsch, while others hail him as the prince of pop art. Jeff Koons' pieces sell for millions of dollars, including a work titled 'Rabbit' which is expected to fetch up to fifty million dollars when it goes up for auction at Christie's New York in May. But popularity aside, Koons has also had his fair share of legal woes; from allegations of not delivering commissioned work, to charges of copyright infringement. Showcase's Aadel Haleem sat down with Koons in Qatar to discuss everything from making art accessible to making art in Doha. #JeffKoons #Artist #Showcase