WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cinematic Genius of Steven Spielberg | Cinema | Showcase
When it is said 'blockbuster' you might think of Extra-Terrestrials in bicycle baskets, or of big sharks and scantily clad women, or maybe of The Delorean. Steven Spielberg is the father of supernova-sized Hollywood movies. When he started his film career back in the 1970s, serious motion pictures catering to adults were what brought big bucks to the box-office. Even in this sombre climate, Spielberg managed to turn fantasy cinema into the main moviegoing spectacle. And things have never been the same since. To mark the recent anniversary of his first real breakthrough feature, The Sugarland Express, Showcase's own Alican Pamir, looks at how Spielberg rolled the dice and ultimately succeeded with this high-stakes gamble. Joseph McBride, Author of Steven Spielberg: A Biography 05:35 #StevenSpielberg #Cinema #Showcase
Cinematic Genius of Steven Spielberg | Cinema | Showcase
April 12, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us