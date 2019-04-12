Postcolonial Apologies | Special Episode

Belgium has apologised for kidnapping children under its colonial rule in what is now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo. Plus, we look at Mexico’s demand for an apology from Spain for the crimes committed by the conquistadors. And we ask if the UK should say sorry for its massacre of hundreds of Indian civilians in Amritsar 100 years ago. #PostColonialism #India #Spain #Mexico #Belgium #Congo