WORLD
2 MIN READ
Are violent news images necessary?
The New York Times coverage of the recent Nairobi hotel terror attack sparked a debate over the use of graphic pictures of the dead. Victims were shown slumped at tables where they'd been killed. It's not the first time the media has been criticised for its choice of photos and video and critics say it's often black victims rather than white who feature. Is this true? And are there enough regulations around what is posted on social media? Joining us on Skype in Seattle is Chanju Mwanza, freelance journalist; in Pennsylvania is Jessica Fishman, author of ‘death makes the news’; joining us in the studio is Paddy Dowling, humanitarian photojournalist and Barry Turner, senior lecturer in Journalism at Lincoln University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #violentimages, #news, #Nairobiattack
Are violent news images necessary?
April 12, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us