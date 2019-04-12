BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
World's largest election kicks off in India
India's general election has begun with the first day of polling in 20 states and union territories taking place on Thursday. With 900 million eligible voters, it's the world's biggest election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking another term after he swept to power five years ago on promises of boosting job creation and economic growth. Rebecca Bundhun reports from India's financial capital Mumbai on the issues that are coming into focus for voters in the election. #India #Modi #Voters
World's largest election kicks off in India
April 12, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us