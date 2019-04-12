US tabloid National Enquirer up for sale

The US tabloid National Enquirer has been put up for sale by its parent company, American Media. The publication's been accused of unethical practices like paying sources and quashing stories for clients of its parent company. Now the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, is accusing it of extortion, and the tabloid may not be able to afford the coming legal battle. For more on this we were joined by TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins in Paris. #Tabliod #Bezos #NationalEnquirer