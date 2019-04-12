WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why Britain Refuses to Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, 100 years on
Sorry, but not sorry? We ask why Prime Minister Theresa May has stopped short of apologising for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in the Indian city of Amritsar. The killings happened exactly 100 years ago and were pivotal in India’s road to independence. So does the UK owe India a formal apology? Abdul Shakoor Khan takes a look. Watch the discussion: 1:42 Guests: Priyamvada Gopal Lecturer in English and Postcolonial Theory at Cambridge University Rachna Singh Canadian politician and Legislative Assembly member for the British Columbia New Democratic Party Tom Bentley Author of ‘Empires of Remorse: Narrative, Postcolonialism and Apologies for Colonial Atrocity' #JallianwalaBaghMassacre #BritishRaj #AmritsarMassacre
Why Britain Refuses to Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, 100 years on
April 12, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us