Mexicans Respond to Spain’s Refusal to Apologise for Crimes of Conquistadors

Madrid has rejected Mexican President Lopez Obrador’s request for an apology for crimes committed during the Spanish Conquest 500 years ago. Why did Spain say no? And why is it not so clear-cut on who should say sorry to who? Watch the discussion: 3:39 Guests: Federico Lamont Journalist with El Sol de Mexico newspaper Carlos Conde Solares Senior lecturer in Hispanic Studies at Northumbria University Evan Maguire Editorial associate at the conservative US magazine - The American Spectator #Conquistadors #Spain #Mexico