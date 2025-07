China has said the real status quo of the Taiwan question is that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to "one and same China."

"Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war (World War II) international order. China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has never been split,” China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a recent interview with the local English newspaper China Daily on Monday.

He was responding to the remarks made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in an interview, in which she warned China against the use of force over Taiwan.

Germany's top diplomat, who visited Beijing last week, had said that destabilisation in the Taiwan Strait will have serious consequences for every country and the global economy. “The shockwave of such a world economic crisis would also hit China and Germany."

"A unilateral and violent change in the status quo would not be acceptable to us as Europeans," she was quoted as saying.

"While meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, State Councilor, and Foreign Minister Qin Gang made clear China’s position on the Taiwan question. I want to stress again that Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war international order," Wang said about the meeting.

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Meanwhile, a US warship sailed through the waters separating Taiwan and mainland China, the US Navy said, days after Beijing staged war games around the self-ruled island.

Led by the United States, multiple Western navies regularly conduct "freedom of navigation operations" to assert the international status of regional waterways such as the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

The USS Milius guided-missile destroyer "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 16 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with internation al law", the US Navy said in a statement.

"The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State."

China said on Monday it had tracked a US warship through the Taiwan Strait, adding that the United States had "hyped up" the transit.

This was the first such US operation through the waterway since January.