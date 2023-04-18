WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blinken issues warning after US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says any danger posed to American diplomats is unacceptable.
Blinken issues warning after US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken describes the incident as "reckless" and "irresponsible." / Photo: Reuters
April 18, 2023

A US diplomatic convoy came under fire in Sudan in an apparent attack by fighters associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, in an incident he described as "reckless" and "irresponsible".

The incident prompted a direct warning from Blinken, who separately telephoned RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti, and Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, to tell them that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.

"We have deep concerns about the overall security environment," Blinken said at a press conference in Japan where he attended a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers.

Fighting in Sudan has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800 others as both sides claimed gains in a conflict that has seen the use of air strikes and artillery.

Clashes have continued despite numerous calls from the United States and other countries for a halt to fighting as well as efforts by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to get the rivals to agree to a ceasefire.

READ MORE: Türkiye, UN, US urge ceasefire, de-escalation as fighting erupts in Sudan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us